Play based on Cluedo boardgame to tour the UK next year

A new play based on the popular boardgame Cluedo will tour the UK next year.

The production will be directed by Mark Bell, director of The Play That Goes Wrong and A Comedy About A Bank Robbery.

It's based on the screenplay for the 1985 film Clue by Jonathan Lynn, and written by Sandy Rustin with additional materials by Hunter Foster and Eric Price and for the UK production, Mark Bell.

The creative team also includes movement director Anna Healey, set and costume designer David Farley, lighting designer Warren Letton and sound designer Jon Fiber. Casting will be announced soon.

When Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs Peacock, Revered Green, Mrs White and Colonel Mustard all arrive at a country house one dark and stormy evening, they are concerned to find they have all received the same mysterious invitation from Lord Boddy.

What's clear is that they all have something to hide and the mystery and hysteria grows, as the inhabitants and guests of Boddy Manor start being killed, with a variety of familiar weapons, leaving everyone to wonder, who will be next.

Cluedo is produced by Joshua Andrews and Stuart Galbraith of Kilimanjaro Theatricals, in collaboration with their US producing partners Work Light Productions, Lively McCabe Entertainment and The Araca Group.

Tour schedule (date indicates week commencing)

24 January 2022 Bromley: Churchill Theatre

7 February 2022 Norwich: Theatre Royal

21 February 2022 Woking: New Ambassadors

28 February 2022 Nottingham: Theatre Royal

7 March 2022 Richmond: Richmond Theatre

14 March 2022 Coventry: Belgrade Theatre

SOON 21 March 2022 Leeds: Grand Theatre

SOON 4 April 2022 Cardiff: New Theatre

11 April 2022 Shrewsbury: Severn Theatre

25 April 2022 Bath: Theatre Royal

SOON 2 May 2022 Birmingham: Alexandra Theatre

9 May 2022 Edinburgh: Kings Theatre

16 May 2022 Southampton: Mayflower

30 May 2022 Milton Keynes: Milton Keynes Theatre

6 June 2022 Leicester: Curve Theatre

13 June 2022 Brighton: Theatre Royal

20 June 2022 Malvern: Festival Theatre

26 June 2022 Salford: Lowry Theatre

4 July 2022 Glasgow: Theatre Royal

11 July 2022 Wolverhampton: Grand Theatre

25 July 2022 Belfast: Grand Opera House



Tickets are on sale now via WhatsOnStage