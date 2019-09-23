Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Fleabag wins four awards at the Emmys

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, writer and star of Fleabag, won big at the 71st Emmy awards last night.

The TV show – adapted from Waller-Bridge's original award-winning play – won four awards from eight nominations, including the award for outstanding comedy series. Waller-Bridge herself took away the prize for lead actress in a comedy series in a night where British artists dominated the podium, with Killing Eve and Game Of Thrones also winning in three categories.

Fleabag recently played to a sold-out audience on London's West End – read our five-star review here – and was broadcast in cinemas around the country in the coming weeks.

In her acceptance speech on her win for best writing in a comedy series, Waller-Bridge commented: "I find writing really hard and really painful but I'd like to say from the bottom of my heart that the reason I do it is this".