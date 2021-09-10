Peter Duncan's second online pantomime – first look

Blue Peter legend Peter Duncan is back in panto action!

After creating the hit piece Jack the Beanstalk last year, Duncan is back co-directing a new filmed production of Cinderella, while also starring as Ugly Sister Billie.

Principal photography has now finished in both London and Hampshire, with the piece set to premiere online and run once more in UK cinemas.

Joining Duncan are Ian Talbot (Baron Hardup, as well as director), Sam Ebenezer (Prince Charming), Sarah Moss (Fairy Godmother), Lucy-Jane Qunlan (Cinderella), Henry Roadnight (Buttons), Adam Price (Ariana), Miguel Angel (Dandini) and Nicola Blackman (Mistress of Ceremonies).

The ensemble will feature Daisy English, Hannah Everest, Emily Galvin, Morgan Wilcox, Charlie Booker, George Littel, Ruaridh McDonald and Ben Westhead.

Also on the creative team are producer/production manager/casting director Denise Silvey, musical director Colin Cattle, choreographer Miguel Angel, set and props design Lyndon Harrison, director of photography Luke Roberts, sound Max Marchment, wardrobe master/costume maker David Morgan, production co-ordinator Annie Francis, publicist Kevin Wilson and marketer Emma Martin.

There will be special rates for schools, scouts and guides groups, care homes and community groups.