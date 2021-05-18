Out West at Lyric Hammersmith Theatre casting announced

Casting has been revealed for Out West, the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre's new play set to premiere next month.

Featuring texts by three writers – Roy Williams, Tanika Gupta and Simon Stephens, Out West will run from 18 June to 24 July, while also being available to stream online.

Gupta's piece, The Overseas Student, is set towards the end of the 19th century and follows a young Mohandas K Gandhi as he arrives in the UK to study law. Stephens' Blue water and cold and fresh follows a man coming to terms with his father's racism, while Williams' Go Girl concerns female resilience, celebrating Black women and everyday heroism.

Esh Alladi will star in Gupta's piece, Mothersdale will star in Stephens' text and Ayesha Antoine will bring Williams' monologue to life.

The creative team will feature directors Rachel O'Riordan (who is also artistic director of the venue) and Diane Page, with set and costume design by Soutra Gilmour, lighting design by Jessica Hung Han Yun and composition and sound design by Simon Slater. Poet Zia Ahmed will lead a new writing workshop to create work to coincide with the season.

The Lyric will give away nearly 100,000 free tickets to people who live or work locally for its first preview performances..