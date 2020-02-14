Olivier Awards 2020 Special Recognition Award recipients announced

Five individuals will be presented with the Special Recognition Award at this year's Olivier Awards, it was announced today.

Jo Hawes, Thelma Holt, Stephen Jameson, Sarah Preece and Peter Roberts will be given the prize that recognises outstanding contributions made to the theatre industry. The awards will be presented at the Olivier Awards nominees' celebration on 13 March at The May Fair Hotel.

Children's casting director Jo Hawes is being recognised for driving the industry's work on child casting and licensing. The award will be presented by actor Jonathan Sayer.

Producer Thelma Holt is being honoured for her long and prolific career and will be presented with her award by producer and theatre owner Nica Burns.

Mountview joint chief executives Stephen Jameson and Sarah Preece will be given the accolade for their achievement of moving the school, their dedication to the community and their commitment to improving diversity and accessibility. Actor and Mountview alum Giles Terera will present their awards.

Theatre consultant and former Delfont Mackintosh technical director Peter Roberts will be recognised for his outstanding skill and effort in helping to consolidate theatre's access to radio spectrum. The award will be given to him by producer Nick Allott.

As chief executive of Society of London Theatre and executive producer of the Olivier Awards, Julian Bird said: "It is a privilege to publicly honour the inspirational careers of these five people, all working in very different fields, but who have all had a huge impact behind the scenes and inspired countless theatre industry colleagues."

The Olivier Awards 2020 with Mastercard will take place on 5 April at the Royal Albert Hall and will be hosted by Jason Manford. Nominations will be announced on 3 March, with further details to be revealed in due course.