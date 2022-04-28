Production images have been released for the UK premiere of the Tony Award-winning revival of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Oklahoma!, currently playing at the Young Vic.

The cast is led by Anoushka Lucas (as Laurey Williams) and Arthur Darvill (as Curly McLain), alongside Patrick Vaill (reprising his Broadway role as Jud Fry), Liza Sadovy (as Aunt Eller), Marisha Wallace (as Ado Annie), James Davis (as Will Parker), and Stavros Demetraki (as Ali Hakim).

The company is completed by Raphael Bushay (as Mike), Greg Hicks (as Andrew Carnes), Rebekah Hinds (as Gertie Cummings), Ashley Samuels (as Cord Elam), and Marie Mence (as the lead dancer).

Co-directed by Daniel Fish and Jordan Fein, the acclaimed production reimagines the show for the 21st century, telling a story of "a community banding together against an outsider, and the frontier life that shaped America." The musical is based on Lynn Riggs' play Green Grow the Lilacs.

Orchestrations and arrangements are by Daniel Kluger with co-music supervision by Kluger and Nathan Koci, choreography is by John Heginbotham, co-set design is by Laura Jellinek and Grace Laubacher, costume design is by Terese Wadden, lighting design is by Scott Zielinski and sound design is by Drew Levy. The creative team also includes projection designer Joshua Thorson, musical director Tom Brady, casting director Jacob Sparrow, associate choreographer Shelby Williams, assistant director Nimmo Ismail, associate costume designer Rachel Townsend, associate lighting designer Fiffi Thorsteinsson, associate musical director Huw Evans, dialect coach Sam Lilja and orchestral manager David Gallagher.

In association with producers Eva Price, Sonia Friedman Productions and Michael Harrison, Oklahoma! is scheduled to run to 25 June 2022.

