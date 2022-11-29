Watch an exclusive duet from Newsies ahead of UK premiere

WhatsOnStage got a very exclusive first look at the two Newsies leads in action ahead of the show's UK premiere!

Directed and choreographed by Matt Cole, the show will play in a brand-new production from tonight (when first previews begin) through to April 2023.

Alan Menken (The Little Mermaid) provides the score while Harvey Feirstein (Kinky Boots) has penned the book and Jack Feldman (The Lion King II: Simba's Pride) is the lyricist.

Leading the show are Michael Ahomka-Lindsay (Legally Blonde) as Jack Kelly, alongside Bronté Barbé (What's New, Pussycat?) as Katherine Plumber. You can watch the two perform hit duet "Something To Believe In" below in our exclusive video, filmed and edited by the Umbrella Rooms, with recording engineering by Ben Robbins for the Umbrella Rooms. Chris Ma accompanies the pair on piano.

Tickets for Newsies are on sale below.