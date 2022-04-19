Watch brand new music video for "Lullaby" from upcoming musical Soul of the Ballad

Exclusive: Watch a sneak preview of 'Lullaby', a brand new song with music and lyrics by Chris Poon from the new musical Soul of the Ballad.

The music video features Christopher Chung and Chris Poon, is directed by Daniel York Loh, filmed and edited by Bartek Podkowa with sound by Nathan Cooper for Fiction Studios.

Soul of the Ballad explores displacement, identity and generational conflict. Following a family's partial immigration from Hong Kong to the UK in the 1970s, it's billed as "an epic love letter to family and what it means to experience sacrifice and separation," with a score that "pounds to the soulful melodies and beats of Hong Kong Cantopop – itself a hybrid of Eastern and Western music genres."

Book and lyrics are written by playwright Daniel York Loh (The Fu Manchu Complex), with music composed by Chris Poon, whose MD credits include Top Hat (Mill at Sonning) and RENT (Hope Mill Theatre).

The musical is currently in development with New Frame Productions, having been through a research and development phase last summer.







