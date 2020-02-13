New Royal Docks Theatre announced after planning permission granted for Soldier of Orange musical

Planning permission for a brand new theatre to house the epic Soldier of Orange musical has been granted, it was announced today.

The 1,150 Royal Docks Theatre will now be built adjacent to the Royal Docks in east London, and has planning permission to exist for five years, creating 150 new jobs with an on-site restaurant housed within the venue complex. The space is expected to open in autumn 2020.

The production has been seen by over three million people in Holland and is based on the story of Dutch resistance fighter Erik Hazelhoff Roelfzema, who joined the RAF during the Second World War. His story was adapted into a film of the same name in 1977 directed by Paul Verhoeven (RoboCop).

The musical, which will be performed in English, has a book by Edwin de Vries, with music and lyrics written by Tom Harriman and Pamela Phillips Oland. This first English production is adapted for the British stage by Jeremy Brock.

A map displaying where the venue will be



A key aspect of the new venue is the "360-degree SceneAround staging", with the full seating roster rotating as the musical continues, revealing a 150-foot-wide coastline with sea, sand and rainstorms, student dorms, interrogation cells, a palace and a real DC3 Dakota Airplane.

Mayor of Newnam Rokhsana Fiaz said: "It's a real privilege to welcome this world class production to Newham and to London. It's an exciting addition to our new plans for a dynamic and vibrant cultural offer in our borough and highlights our commitment to offer residents access to a rich, diverse and creative range of events and activities in Newham. It's also a fantastic example of how an unused site can be transformed through meanwhile temporary uses.

"The Royal Docks is fast becoming a vibrant new cultural quarter in London, complimenting the exciting programme of creativity, art and academic excellence emerging in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park through the East Bank project. All of this will support our innovative community wealth building and inclusive economy agendas where all our residents benefit from the opportunities accelerating in Newham."