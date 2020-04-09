New Pride and Prejudice musical to have its free virtual "UK premiere" on WhatsOnStage this Saturday

A brand new musical based on Pride and Prejudice will have its UK premiere on Saturday afternoon, 11 April.

The piece is penned by Tony Award nominee Paul Gordon, with direction by Robert Kelley, musical direction by Bill Liberatore and choreography by Dottie Lester-White. It had its world premiere at TheatreWorks in Silicon Valley in December 2019, and was captured live by Streaming Musicals – a platform dedicated to providing virtual copies of live productions while also making sure artists and creatives are paid fairly for their work.

In a virtual twist, the show will have its opening night via Facebook Live, with the full production being streamed on WhatsOnStage's page from 2pm.

Leading the Pride and Prejudice company are Mary Mattison as Elizabeth Bennett and Justin Mortelliti as Mr. Darcy. They star alongside Monique Hafen Adams (Miss Caroline Bingley), Samantha James Ayoob (Lady's Maid/Townsperson), Seton Chiang (Footman/Townsperson), Lucinda Hitchcock Cone (Lady Catherine), Taylor Crousore (Mr Wickham), Sean Fenton (Captain Denny/Col Fitzwilliam), Brian Herndon (Mr Collins), Tara Kostmayer (Linda Bennet), Travis Leland (Mr Bingley), Dani Marcus (Charlotte Lucas), Heather Orth (Mrs Bennet), Sharon Rietkerk (Jane Bennet), Michelle Skinner (Lady's Maid/Townsperson), Heather Mae Steffen (Lady's Maid/Townsperson), Chanel Tilghman (Kitty Bennet), Christopher Vettel (Mr Bennet), and Melissa WolfKlain (Mary Bennet).

Scenic design is by Joe Ragey, costume design is by Fumiko Bielefeldt, orchestrations are by Conor Keelan, lighting design by Pamila Z Gray, sound design by Brendan Ames, and wig design by Roxie Johnson. Dialect coach is Kimberly Mohne Hill.

You can watch the show on WhatsOnStage's Facebook page here.