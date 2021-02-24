New play by Jack Holden to premiere online in April

A new one man play, Cruise, will stream in April 2021, it has been announced.

Penned and performed by Jack Holden, the show is set in '80s Soho in a major celebration of Queer culture.

With an '80s score performed live by John Elliott, the show will also have direction by Bronagh Lagan, videography by Jack Hextall, design by Nik Corrall, lighting by Jai Morjaria, movement by Sarah Golden, and additional sound design by Max Pappenheim.

Co-produced by Aria Entertainment and Lambert Jackson Productions in association with Shoreditch Town Hall, the show will be available from 15 to 24 April via stream.theatre.

Holden said: "Cruise is based on a true story I was told while I was volunteer for Switchboard, the LGBTQ Listening Service. I was in a weird, unstable, self-destructive part of my early 20s. This story, among others, taught me my gay history, put my life into perspective, and helped me to grow up. The names and a lot of the events have been changed, and a hell of a lot of material has been imagined. This play is a tribute to a generation decimated by HIV and AIDs, a memorial for the old days of Soho, a celebration of electronic music, and an excuse to dance."