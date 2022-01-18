New photos released for Moulin Rouge! in the West End

As it gears up for press night, fresh photos have been released for Moulin Rouge! in the West End.

The company

The cast for the West End production is led by Liisi LaFontaine (Dreamgirls) as Satine, Jamie Bogyo (making his West End debut) as Christian and Clive Carter (Come From Away) as Harold Zidler.

The film version of Moulin Rouge!, about a bohemian writer who falls for a courtesan in Paris, premiered in 2001, starring Ewan McGregor and Nicole Kidman. At the 74th Academy Awards it was nominated for eight Oscars, winning two.

The principal casting also features Simon Bailey (Heathers) as The Duke, Jason Pennycooke (WhatsOnStage Award-winner for Hamilton) and Elia Lo Tauro (On Your Feet) as the Bohemians Toulouse-Lautrec and Santiago.

The club's famed entertainers known as the ‘Lady Ms' are played by Sophie Carmen Jones as Nini, Zoe Birkett as Arabia, Jonny Bishop as Baby Doll and Timmika Ramsay as La Chocolat.

The full company is completed by Femi Akinfolarin, Robson Broad, Ian Carlyle, Jonathan Cordin, Anthony Cragg, Katie Ella Dunsden, Adam Gillian, Luke Jackson, Alicia Mencía, Ciro Lourencio Meulens, Georgia Morgan, Melissa Nettleford, Ian Oswald, Craig Ryder, Tinovimbanashe Sibanda, Katie Singh, Ope Sowande, Tanisha Spring, Toyan Thomas-Browne, Amy Thornton, Misty May Tindall, Jon Tsouras, Tommy Wade-Smith and Lily Wang.

Directed by Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! has a book by John Logan, choreography by Sonya Tayeh, and music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Justin Levine. The design team includes Derek McLane (sets), Catherine Zuber (costumes), Justin Townsend (lighting), Peter Hylenski (sound), David Brian Brown (wig and hair design), and Sarah Cimino (make-up design). Casting is by Pippa Ailion and Natalie Gallacher CDG.

Jamie Bogyo (Christian), Liisi LaFontaine (Satine)

Clive Carter (Zidler), Jamie Bogyo (Christian), Elia Lo Tauro (Santiago), Jason Pennycooke (Lautrec)

The company

Liisi LaFontainue (Satine) and Jason Pennycooke (Lautrec)

Liisi LaFontainue (Satine)

Simon Bailey (The Duke)

Liisi LaFontainue (Satine)

Jason Pennycooke (Lautrec), Jamie Bogyo (Christian), Elia Lo Tauro (Santiago)

Simon Bailey (The Duke), Clive Carter (Zidler

