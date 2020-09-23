New musical PS I'm A Terrible Person set to be workshopped next month

A new musical workshop will take place in October for freshly penned piece PS I'm A Terrible Person.

A dark comedy musical about addiction inspired by true events, the show is produced by Pint of Wine Theatre, and has been created by Francesca Forristal and Jordan Paul Clarke.

The cast for the workshop includes Nicole Raquel Dennis (Dear Even Hansen), Piers Bate (Waitress), Charlotte Vaughan (The Phantom of the Opera), Lewis Cornay (‘The Book of Mormon), Lottie Johnson (The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee) and Forristal as Martha Weiss.

The rest of the cast features David Birch, Ricardo Castro, Matthew Cavendish, India Chadwick, Phoebe Ellabani, Kerri Norville, Bethany Weaver and Natalie Moore Williams.

On the creative team are director Ali James, choreographer Lucie Pankhurst, musical director Joe Bunker, costume designer Zahra Mansouri, sound and video designer Adrian Jeakins, sound designer Max Hunter, illustrator Larisa Bulb (creating innovative projected set design) and lighting designer Francis Clegg.

Two invitation-only performances will be held 22 and 23 October at 7.30pm.

Producer of Pint of Wine Theatre, Blake Klein said: "We are incredibly excited to support the continued development of this bold, new musical. In the current climate, it is as important as ever to support actors, writers, designers and technicians, and we are proud that this workshop will feature artistic collaborations not normally seen in a workshopped musical. We very much look forward to taking this musical to the next stage through this workshop."