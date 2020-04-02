New musical Identical, based on The Parent Trap, to be postponed until 2021

The new musical Identical, which was meant to open this summer, has been postponed until 2021.

Based on The Parent Trap by Erich Kästner, which inspired Disney films featuring Hayley Mills in 1961 and Lindsay Lohan in 1998, the new musical is directed by Trevor Nunn (Fiddler on the Roof) and has music and lyrics by Stiles and Drewe and book by Stuart Paterson (The Jungle Book).

The piece was due to open at Nottingham Playhouse in July before transferring to Theatre Royal Bath. Dates for 2021 are to be confirmed. Ticket holders will be contacted by their point of purchase regarding refund options.

Producer Kenny Wax said: "We remain as excited as ever to present this wonderful new show and we are announcing a postponement for one year until the health of the nation has improved. Identical is a story about the reuniting of twins separated shortly after birth and also the healing of a family which has been fractured.

"The narrative is a powerful message for the world right now. When its time comes and under the directorial genius of Sir Trevor Nunn, I have no doubt that it will be regarded as one of the great musicals of its generation."