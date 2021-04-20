New musical For Tonight unveils cast for album release

Casting has been revealed for the new musical For Tonight, which is set to launch in summer 2021.

An original musical inspired by writer Spencer Williams' three-times great grandfather's handwritten journal, the show is set in a 19th century Welsh town where a Roma family is ostracised by the local community.

The score features traditional Welsh choral, indie-pop, folk, and Romani-inspired melodies, all blended together in one cast album. The piece has music and lyrics by Shenelle Salcido and Williams, with additional book by Whitney Rhodes.

The cast will be led by Simon Gordon (Girl From the North Country, Bat Out Of Hell) as Haydon Parry, Amy Di Bartolomeo (We Will Rock You, Bat Out Of Hell) as Mirela Kascht, Dale Evans (Kinky Boots, Showboat) as Thomas Parry, Erin Caldwell (Unravelling, Twist and Turn) as Henrietta (Nettie) Parry, Jade Davies (Les Misérables, The Phantom of the Opera) as Molly Llewellyn, Luke McCall (Les Misérables, The Phantom of the Opera) as Winn Lewis, Jake Halsey-Jones (Hamilton, Spring Awakening) as Durriken Kascht, Soophia Foroughi (The Prince of Egypt, Broken Wings) as Syeira Kascht, Glain Rhys (graduated from The Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama in 2019) as Anne Parry and John Ieuwan Jones (Welsh National Opera, Grange Park Opera) as Joseph Parry.

Completing the cast are Owen Jac as Young Thomas, Isaac Kreisky as Young Haydon and Alexis Wilson as Young Henrietta. Also in the cast are Jordan Allan, Eva Chelsea, Joey Cornish, Sam Ebenezer, Sion Emlyn, Michelle Beth Herman, Hannah Qureshi, Samantha Thomas and Mared Williams.

Orchestrations are by Salcido with additional arrangements by Joseph Purdue and Drew Wutke, audio production and mixing by Joseph Purdue, music ensemble direction by Iestyn Griffiths and Romani script consultancy by Raine Geoghegan.

A release date is to be confirmed.