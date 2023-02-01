New Guys and Dolls artwork and rehearsal images released ahead of Bridge Theatre run

Rehearsal images and new artwork have been unveiled for the major new production of Guys and Dolls at the Bridge Theatre – the venue's first musical in its history.

Based on the story and characters of Damon Runyon, with music and lyrics by Frank Loesser and book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows, the world-famous show follows a pair of gamblers who hit the Great White Way. It features classic numbers such as "Luck be a Lady", "Guys and Dolls" and "Sit Down, You're Rocking the Boat".

Nick Hytner's production of the seminal show features set design by Bunny Christie, choreography by Arlene Phillips, costumes by Deborah Andrews and Christie, associate direction and choreography by James Cousins, lighting by Paule Constable, sound by Paul Arditti, musical direction by Tom Brady, orchestrations by Charlie Rosen, assistant direction by Lily Dyble and casting by Charlotte Sutton.

Set to lead the show are Daniel Mays (Line of Duty) as Nathan Detroit, Andrew Richardson (A Call to Spy) as Sky Masterson, Celinde Schoenmaker (The Light in the Piazza) as Sarah Brown, Marisha Wallace (Waitress) as Miss Adelaide and Cedric Neal (Back to the Future) as Nicely-Nicely Johnson.

Also appearing are Jordan Castle (Harry the Horse), Cornelius Clarke (Lieutenant Brannigan), Cameron Johnson (Big Jule), Anthony O'Donnell (Arvide Abernathy), Mark Oxtoby (Benny Southstreet), Ryan Pidgen (Rusty Charlie) and Katy Secombe (General Cartwright).

Completing the cast are Simon Anthony, Lydia Bannister, Kathryn Barnes, Callum Bell, Cindy Belliot, Petrelle Dias, Ike Fallon, Leslie Garcia Bowman, George Ioannides, Robbie McMillan, Perry O'Dea, Charlotte Scott, Tinovimbanashe Sibanda, Isabel Snaas, Sasha Wareham and Dale White in the ensemble.

You can see the new artwork below, with the show booking to 2 September 2023.