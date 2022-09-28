New Frozen cast portraits released as second year company begin performances

Take a look at new portraits featuring the fresh cast of Frozen!

From tonight, Emily Lane will take over the role of Anna full time in the seven-time WhatsOnStage Award-winning production, with Djavan van de Fliert, making his professional stage debut as Kristoff.

Continuing in the show will be Samantha Barks (Elsa), Craig Gallivan (Olaf), Oliver Ormson (Hans) and Richard Frame (Duke of Weselton). Mikayla Jade and Ashley Birchall will continue to alternate the role of Sven.

Other remaining company members include Jeremy Batt, Laura Emmitt, Matt Gillett, Justin-Lee Jones, Jacqui Sanchez (Queen Iduna), Jak Skelly (Oaken/Bishop), Kerry Spark (King Agnarr), Anna Woodside, and Luke Fraser Yates.

Also appearing will be Rhianne Alleyne, Danny Becker, Marianne Bardgett, Rebecca Botterill, Char Burnett (Bulda), Collette Coleman, Davide Fienauri, Jemal Felix, Jordan Fox, Molly Francis, Harriet Samuels, Isabella Glanznig Santos, Ben Irish (Pabbie), Aoife Kenny, Jordan Livesey, Joshua Robinson, Caitlin Tipping, and Rodney Vubya.