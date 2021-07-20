New Diorama Theatre unveils tenth anniversary season including Police Cops musical

The New Diorama in London will reopen its doors on 7 September with a season of productions.

The spree of shows begins with the world premiere of curious directive's Deciphering, running from 7 September to 2 October. Creative with Indonesian collective Bombo, the piece is based on the real-life cave network containing the oldest graphic communication ever found.

After this, Nouveau Riche (Queens of Sheba) will return with For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When the Hue Gets Too Heavy, playing from 12 October to 6 November. Penned by the company's artistic director Ryan Calais Cameron and directed by Tristan Fynn-Aiduenu, the show blends music, movement and more to tell the story of six men seeking connection and survival.

After this, the venue will host Liverpool-based Ugly Bucket, with the London premiere of Good Grief, as part of the show's national tour. It plays on 14 and 15 November.

Finally, cult faves Police Cops will return with Police Cops: The Musical, a comedy piece that combines 80s power-pop and a gritty blockbuster all in one. It plays from 23 November to 23 December.

Tickets for all shows are on sale now.

Artistic Director David Byrne says: "This September, New Diorama turns 10.

"We've decided to celebrate with a total, complete blowout of a season – premiering four unmissable shows, concocted as an antidote for the last year. While other theatres might be focused on solo shows and revivals, we're betting on new artists and ambitious work – resulting in the most thrilling season we've ever presented.

"There's going to be some tears, some moments of wonder, and a lot of laughter. Most importantly, we'll be doing it all together again. Come and join us. There's ten candles on our cake this year, let's blow it out together."