New cast joins Millennials at The Other Palace

Fresh casting has been unveiled for Millennials at The Other Palace.

Elliot Clay's new musical continues its much-celebrated world premiere in London, telling the story of a group of individuals trying to carve a path in life.

Set to join the show from 9 August will be Georgina Castle (Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella), Lucca Chadwick-Patel (Legally Blonde), Jarnéia Richard-Noel (SIX), Cleve September (Hamilton), Rhys Taylor (The Book of Mormon) and Becca Wickes (Heathers the Musical).

The production has direction by Hannah Benson, orchestration by Auburn Jam and choreography by Tinovimbanashe Sibanda, with design and lighting from Andrew Exeter.

