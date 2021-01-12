Netflix provides first look at Tick, Tick...Boom! musical film, directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda

Netflix has unveiled a very, very quick first look at the new film version of Jonathan Larson's Tick, Tick...Boom!.

Directed by Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda (his directorial debut, no less), a release date for the film is to be revealed – though Netflix has now confirmed it will be 2021.

Appearing in the Netflix film is a starry and stagey cast featuring Vanessa Hudgens, Bradley Whitford, Andrew Garfield, Alexandra Shipp, Jordan Fisher, Judith Light, Robin de Jesus, Joanna Adler, Joshua Henry, Alex D Jennings, Marie Rose Baramo, Jared Loftin and Kenita Miller.

Whitford will be taking on the role of Stephen Sondheim in the film (a new addition not present in the original stage show), which has yet to confirm a release date.

Semi-autobiographical, Larson's musical is based on the story of an aspiring composer in New York City who is worried he made the wrong career choice. Hudgens recently confirmed that more tunes will be added to flesh out the piece. The book is written by Steven Levenson (of Dear Evan Hansen) fame.

Miranda previously starred in an off-Broadway revival of the musical as part of "Encores!" in 2014. Larson's other cult classic musical is Rent, recently revived in Manchester.

You can watch the quick look below: