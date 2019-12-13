Nativity!'s Sharon Osbourne, Danny Dyer and cast celebrate opening with Michelle Visage, Kelly Osbourne and guests

Guests including Michelle Visage, Kelly Osbourne and Ashley Jensen joined the cast of Nativity to celebrate its opening night at the Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith yesterday.

Michelle Visage and Danny Dyer (The Hollywood Producer)

© Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage

Kelly Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne (Crystal Collins)

© Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage

Also in attendance with their respective families were Claire Sweeney, Tina Hobley, Vanessa Feltz, Denise van Outen, Linda Robson, Charlie Condou and Ramin Karimloo.

Loading...

Sharon Osbourne, Danny Dyer, Dani Dyer, Rylan Clarke-Neal and Simon Lipkin lead a cast that also includes Scott Paige, Scott Garnham, Ashleigh Gray, Jonathan Bourne, Charles Brunton, Jamie Chapman, Penelope Woodman, Dawn Buckland, Connor Ewing, Kade Ferraiolo, Amy Oxley, Helena Pipe and Billy Roberts.

London Sharon Osbourne (Crystal Collins) and Dani Dyer (Polly Parker)

© Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage

Simon Lipkin (Mr Poppy)

© Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage

Danny Dyer (The Hollywood Producer) and Sharon Osbourne (Crystal Collins)

© Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage

Ashleigh Gray (Jennifer Lore), Danny Dyer (The Hollywood Producer) and Scott Garnham (Mr Maddens)

© Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage

Danny Dyer (The Hollywood Producer)

© Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage

Sharon Osbourne (Crystal Collins)

© Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage

Debbie Isett (author/director)

© Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage

They are joined by 20 children aged nine to 12 from across the Midlands as the pupils of St Bernadette's School – Thomas Bastable, Evie Bennell-Low, Olivia Brooks, Niamh Crowley, Erin Freeman, Lucas Haywood, Alexander Hogg, Kheiri Isaac-Osmani, Isabel Landers, Evie Mallen, Joshua Millard-Lloyd, Ana Morgan, Ela Morgan, Amy-Louise Mulhall, Alastair Ngwenya, Gerald Ngwenya, Tega Oduko, Kayan Parmar, Lyla Peters, Katelyn Rollason, Teddy Saberton, Grace Townley and Nicholas Vakis.

Simon Lipkin (Mr Poppy) and members of the cast

© Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage

Sharon Osbourne (Crystal Collins) during the curtain call

© Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage

Danny Dyer (The Hollywood Producer) during the curtain call

© Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage

Rylan Clark-Neal (The Critic) and Simon Lipkin (Mr Poppy)

© Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage

Dani Dyer (Polly Parker) and Simon Lipkin (Mr Poppy)

© Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage

The original film starred Martin Freeman and is directed by Debbie Isitt. Isitt has written the musical version, which has music and lyrics by Nicky Ager and Isitt, choreography from Andrew Wright, design by David Woodhead, lighting design by Tim Mitchell, sound design by Tom Marshall and musical supervision and orchestrations by George Dyer.

The show runs in London until 29 December.

Loading...