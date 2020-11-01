Performers create special The Greatest Showman video in front of London's theatres
A special video was released by a group of performers shot across the capital
A group of dancers performed a rousing number across London as theatres prepared for a second lockdown.
Overseen by director/choreographer Cameron MacDonald with assistant direction from Tom Keeling and Fabio Santos (as well as videography by Santos).
If you are looking for ways to help the theatre industry during the new lockdown (set to kick off from 5 November), you can find some here.
‘and we will come back home' Whether you work, support, perform or just love going to the theatre. Here's a message to let you know that ‘we will come back home' Director/Choreographer: Cameron MacDonald @cm_choreography Assistant Directors: Tom Keeling/Fabio Santos @tomkeeling84 @fabsedits Videographer: Fabio Santos @fabsedits Dancers: @alanyamaisie_x @ambsophwalton @bethhgourlay @chloburton_ @chloelindz @dylanholdsworth @emilyannpotter93 @emmacashton @hettiepearson @laurahillsssss @lewis_herring @rossmeagrow @sammurphy2310 @zacadlam @zoethirteeeen Agency Rep: @the_wright_agency #savethearts #savetheartsuk #savethetheatres #weareviable #notlowskilled #dontretrain #lovetheatre #performingarts #choreography #choreographer #actor #director #london #westend #fromnowon #thegreatestshowman #CMC @whatsonstage @stagefaves @west_end_frame @thestageuk @spotlightuk @equityuk @westendwilma @shentonstage @artsedlondon @lainetheatreart @birdcollegeuk @mountviewldn @worldofdance @theurdang @officialbroadwayworld @thehughjackman @bbcnews @londonlive @bbconeshow @thismorning @sixthemusical @jamiemusical @lesmizofficial @cursedchildldn @bookofmormonuk @marypoppinsmusical @thelionkinguk