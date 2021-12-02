Moulin Rouge! in the West End – first look at Jamie Bogyo and Liisi LaFontaine sing "Come What May"

Watch a special clip of Jamie Bogyo and Liisi LaFontaine performing "Come What May" from Moulin Rouge! – currently in previews at the Piccadilly Theatre.

Leading the eagerly anticipated transfer of the show are new graduate Bogyo as Christian, alongside LaFontaine (Dreamgirls) as Satine. Also in the cast are Clive Carter as Harold Zidler, Simon Bailey as the Duke, Jason Pennycooke as Toulouse Lautrec and Elia Lo Tauro as Santiago. The Lady Ms are played by Sophie Carmen Jones (Nini), Zoe Birkett (Arabia), Jonathan Bishop (Baby Doll) and Timmika Ramsay (La Chocolat).

Directed by Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! has a book by John Logan, choreography by Sonya Tayeh, and music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Justin Levine. The design team includes Derek McLane (sets), Catherine Zuber (costumes), Justin Townsend (lighting), Peter Hylenski (sound), David Brian Brown (wig and hair design), and Sarah Cimino (make-up design). Casting is by Pippa Ailion and Natalie Gallacher CDG.

The full company is completed by Femi Akinfolarin, Robson Broad, Ian Carlyle, Jonathan Cordin, Anthony Cragg, Katie Ella Dunsden, Adam Gillian, Luke Jackson, Alicia Mencía, Ciro Lourencio Meulens, Georgia Morgan, Melissa Nettleford, Ian Oswald, Craig Ryder, Tinovimbanashe Sibanda, Katie Singh, Ope Sowande, Tanisha Spring, Toyan Thomas-Browne, Amy Thornton, Misty May Tindall, Jon Tsouras, Tommy Wade-Smith and Lily Wang.

The film version of Moulin Rouge! premiered in 2001, starring Ewan McGregor and Nicole Kidman. At the 74th Academy Awards it was nominated for eight Oscars, winning two.

