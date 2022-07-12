Millennials at The Other Palace – first look images released

Production pics for Millennials have been released, ahead of the show's premiere at The Other Palace.

Elliot Clay's musical explores the "lives, the losses, and the frustrations of young people in the modern world", and has direction by Hannah Benson.

The cast features Luke Bayer, Hiba Elchikhe (until 29 July), Luke Latchman, Hannah Lowther, Rob Madge (until 31 July) and Georgina Onuorah.

Orchestration is by Auburn Jam and choreography by Tinovimbanashe Sibanda, with design and lighting from Andrew Exeter.

Millennials is booking to 7 August, with gala nights on 13 and 14 July. Tickets are on sale below.





Rob Madge

© Mark Senior

Georgina Onuorah

© Mark Senior

Hiba Elchikhe

© Mark Senior

Luke Latchman

© Mark Senior

Luke Bayer

© Mark Senior

Hannah Lowther

© Mark Senior

The cast

© Mark Senior

Luke Bayer and Rob Madge

© Mark Senior