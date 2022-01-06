MGCfutures bursaries to return for sixth year

The MGCfutures bursary programme has returned, offering early-career artists the chance to develop their skills in a variety of settings.

Applicants from across the UK can apply for bursaries of up to £5,000 to support endeavours across the theatre industry. Previous winners have included designers, writers, composers, directors, producers and more. The scheme is aided by Olivia Colman, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Francesca Moody's Theatre Community Fund.

Existing bursaries will continue in 2022, including the Nicole Kidman Bursary to support an exceptional female theatre maker and the Stephanie Arditti Bursary, to support those working in costume.

This year, there will be bursaries in new partnerships with:

· South House in Kent – to support a Creative Development Residency for a project in a 1,500 square foot studio

· London Performance Studios – with a year-long bursary for a Cultural Entrepreneur

· Dance Base Scotland – who are seeking a hip-hop artist to undertake a six-month traineeship from May to October 2022

Michael Grandage said today, "Now more than ever it's essential to invest in the theatre-makers of the future – not just to survive, but to thrive and create new and vital work. The pandemic has highlighted the importance of every role within the theatre, and our bursaries are open to offer support and guidance across our sector. Also, for the first time this year, we're thrilled to partner with South House, London Performance Studios and Dance Base Scotland to create new specialist roles within our scheme.

"We couldn't provide these opportunities without the generosity of our donors, especially the support of the Theatre Community Fund who have enabled us to expand the reach of the bursaries at such an essential time for our industry."

Applications can be submitted via the MGCfutures website from noon from 6 January and close at noon on 27 January.