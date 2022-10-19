Mel Giedroyc withdraws from Ian McKellen-led touring production of Mother Goose

Mel Giedroyc and ATG Productions have confirmed that Giedroyc has officially withdrawn from the recently announced touring pantomime production of Mother Goose.

She was set to star as The Goose alongside Ian McKellen in the titular role and comedian John Bishop as Vic Goose. Replacement casting will be announced shortly.

Giedroyc released the following statement: "Due to personal reasons, I have made the difficult decision to withdraw from the forthcoming production of Mother Goose. I am thankful to the producers of the show for being so understanding and wish everyone involved in the production a fantastic tour throughout the UK and Ireland. Now, more than ever we all need a bit of joy, and I can't wait to see it myself. I know it is going to be fantastic."

The press releases also stated that "Everyone in the show sends love and best wishes to Mel and her family".









Mother Goose will run at Theatre Royal Brighton from 3 to 11 December 2022, before moving to the Duke of York's Theatre in the West End (15 December to 29 January 2023) and onto Chichester Festival Theatre (7 to 11 February), Sheffield Lyceum (14 to 18 February), Wolverhampton Grand (22 to 26 February), Liverpool Empire (28 February to 3 March), Oxford's New Theatre (7 to 11 March), Dublin's Bord Gáis Energy Theatre (22 to 26 March) and Cardiff Millennium Centre (28 March to 1 April). Further venues are to be confirmed.

The company also includes Oscar Conlon-Morrey (as Jack), Simbi Akande (as Jill), Sharon Ballard (as Evil Fairy Malignia) and Karen Mavundukure (as Good Fairy Encanta), with Adam Brown, Gabriel Fleary, Richard Leeming and Genevieve Nicole.

Directed by Cal McCrystal (One Man, Two Guvnors), the production features set and costume design by Liz Ascroft, choreography by Lizzi Gee, lighting design by Prema Mehta, sound design by Ben Harrison and puppet design and creation by Chris Barlow. Casting is by Anne Vosser and the production manager is Ben Arkell.

Tickets for Brighton, London, Liverpool and Oxford are on sale below.