Matthew Modine to star in To Kill a Mockingbird in the West End with new casting revealed

New casting has been revealed for To Kill a Mockingbird, as it continues its West End run.

Golden Globe winner Matthew Modine (Birdy, Stranger Things) will play famous lawyer Atticus Finch, while award-nominated Cecilia Noble (Nine Night, Downstate) will join the show as Calpurnia.

Also joining the show will be Anna Munden (Starcrazy) as Scout Finch, Sam Mitchell as Jem Finch, and Ellis Howard as Dill Harris. Bob Ewell will be played by Jason Hughes.

Modine and Noble are joined by Cheryl Burniston, Colin R Campbell (Mr Roscoe/Dr Reynolds), Jack Crumlin, Alan Drake, Max Ferguson, Phillipa Flynn, Ellis Howard (Dill Harris), Jason Hughes (Bob Ewell), Niamh James, Julie Legrand, Nigel Lister, Sam Mitchell (Jem Finch), and George Telfer. The new company will begin performances on 21 November, 2022.

Harper Lee's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, published in 1960, explores racial injustice in America and features one of the most iconic characters in literary history – small-town lawyer Finch.

Remaining in the company are Harry Attwell (Mr Cunningham/Boo Radley), Helen Belbin (Miss Stephanie/Dill's Mother), Niall Buggy (Judge Taylor), John Hastings (Bailiff), Rebecca Hayes (Mayella Ewell), Simon Hepworth (Link Deas), Tom Mannion (Sheriff Heck Tate), Anna Munden (Scout Finch), Tiwai Muza, Itoya Osagiede, Jude Owusu (Tom Robinson), Oyin Oyija, David Sturzaker (Horace Gilmer), and Natasha Williams (Mrs Dubose's Maid). Candida Caldicot (on organ), Ciyo Brown and Jack Benjamin (on guitar) also continue with the production.

Tickets for the show are on sale now.