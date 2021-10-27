Matilda the Musical releases new production photos ahead of tenth anniversary

New production photos have been unveiled for the RSC's Matilda the Musical as it prepares to celebrate its tenth anniversary in the West End.

Playing at the Cambridge Theatre, the four performers taking on the lead role are Imogen Cole, Alyssa D'Souza, Alex Munden and Zoe Simon.

In the young company (playing either Bruce, Lavender or Amanda or Matilda's classmates) are Hari Aggarwal, Thommy Bailey Vine, Kieron Bell, Tom Bonomini, Drew Edwards, Robyn Elwell, Rory Finnegan, Darcy Kelly, Ben Lee, Keanna-Skye O'Quinn, Nicholas Parris, Bella Perdoni, Chancé Quaye, Scarlett Jayne Rackham, Bren Reilly, Niamh Ritchie, Jacob Savva, Jayden Seder and Alex Stockton.

Continuing in the show are Kaspar Cahill-Ritter, Sienna Clarke, Rosie Gell-Marquez, Beth Gilmour, Louie Gray, and Gracie Hodson-Prior.

In the adult company, Carly Thoms plays Miss Honey, joining Elliot Harper as Miss Trunchbull, Sebastien Torkia as Mr Wormwood and Annette McLaughlin as Mrs Wormwood.

Also in the adult cast are Liberty Buckland, Georgia Carling, Roger Dipper, Katrina Dix, Kate Kenrick, Ben Kerr, Matt Krzan, Connor Lewis, Tom Mather, Bryan Mottram, Kane Oliver Parry, Landi Oshinowo, Ryan Pidgen, James Revell, Gemma Scholes and Dawn Williams.

Directed by Matthew Warchus, the show is designed by Rob Howell, with choreography by Peter Darling, orchestrations, additional music and musical supervision by Christopher Nightingale, lighting by Hugh Vanstone, sound by Simon Baker and the special effects and illusions are by Paul Kieve. The casting director is Will Burton, with Jessica Ronane as children's casting director.

Alyssa D'Souza

Carly Thoms (Miss Honey) and Elliot Harper (Miss Trunchbull)

Carly Thoms (Miss Honey) and the company

Elliot Harper (Miss Trunchbull)

Elliot Harper (Miss Trunchbull) and the company

Elliot Harper (Miss Trunchbull)

Imogen Cole

Landi Oshinowo (Mrs Phelps)

Matt Krzan (Rudolpho) and Annette McLaughlin (Mrs Wormwood)

Zoe Simon

Sebastien Torkia as Mr Wormwood

The company

The company

The company

The company

The company

The company

The company

The company

