Matilda movie releases first listen to "Revolting Children" from new soundtrack

A first number has been released from the upcoming Matilda musical movie.

The full album from the new flick, based on the currently running West End hit, is set for digital release on 18 November (with a CD release on 9 December).

Of the soundtrack, composer Tim Minchin said: "It's now 15 years since Matthew Warchus and Dennis Kelly asked me to help them create Matilda The Musical, and I never dreamed that the songs would still be finding new life now. Matilda The Musical has now been performed all over the world, in different accents, different languages, and by performers of all stripes; each of them bringing to the tale their own style, their own experiences, their own passion. This album is another — very, very exciting — chapter in the Matilda story."

"The range and breadth of musical opportunity that this classic story offers up is a gift for any composer," added Christopher Nightingale (music supervisor and orchestrator). "The diversity of the songs is gloriously far-reaching, and my first job in writing the original score was to try and build a framework that might bind things together; find, create and extend common ground. I am incredibly lucky to have had the opportunity to write a score that has had such intrinsic value in a movie. Matthew Warchus is innately musical himself, and it's excellent to work with someone who values and understands the role music plays in a story like this."

The track list is as follows, with a special track 22 to be revealed:

Miracle**

Naughty**

The Acrobat and The Escapologist

School Song**

The Hammer**

Chokey Chant – Hide Me

And So The Great Day Arrived

The Biggest Burp

Bruce**

When I Grow Up**

The Most Dangerous feat

I'm Here**

The Smell of Rebellion**

The Newt – Stretchy Ears

Quiet**

Telekinesis

My House**

The Truth – Chokey Destruction

Day of Reckoning

Magnus Returns

Revolting Children**

Track 22 – To Be Revealed**

**Denotes album vocal track