Mary Poppins extends West End run

Mary Poppins has extended its run!

The piece, produced by Cameron Mackintosh and Disney, Zizi Strallen as Mary Poppins and Charlie Stemp as Bert, Charlie Anson as George Banks, Amy Griffiths as Winifred Banks, Petula Clark as Bird Woman, Liz Robertson as Miss Andrew, Claire Machin as Mrs Brill, Jack North as Robertson Ay and Paul F Monaghan as Admiral Boom and Bank Chairman.

In the child cast, Katie Cox, Rose Dawson, Megan Donovan, Megan Judge, Shayla McCormack and Maddison Thew currently alternate the role of Jane Banks with Logan Clark, George Hamblin, Charlie Murphy, Gabriel Payne, Noah Swer-Fox and Frankie Treadaway alternating the role of Michael Banks.

The ensemble comprises Yves Adang, Angeline Bell, Lydia Boulton, Alison Connell, Adam Davidson, Danielle Delys, Joseph Dockree, Charlie Donnelly, Stan Doughty, Glen Facey, Davide Fienauri, Harry Francis, Lyndsey Gardiner, Ian Gareth-Jones, Maria Garrett, Mark Goldthorp, Jacqueline Hughes, Emma Hunter, Jason Kajdi, Sam Lathwood, Jordan Livesey, Tania Mathurin, Laura Medforth, Alex Pinder, Ben Redfern, Clare Rickard, Lucie-Mae Sumner, Scott Waugh and Monique Young.

This production of Mary Poppins has orchestrations by William David Brohn with dance and vocal arrangements by George Stiles. Sound design is by Paul Gatehouse and lighting is by Hugh Vanstone and Natasha Katz. Co-choreography is by Stephen Mear. The reimagined set and costume designs are by Bob Crowley, co-direction and choreography is by Matthew Bourne and direction by Richard Eyre.

It will now play to 10 July 2022, with tickets on sale below.