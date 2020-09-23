Martin Shaw and Jenny Seagrove to star in Love Letters at Theatre Royal Windsor

Theatre Royal Windsor is set to reopen with a production of Love Letters starring Martin Shaw (Judge John Deed) and Jenny Seagrove (The Exorcist).

Running from the middle of next month for one week, the new revival of A R Gurney's 1988 play is directed by Roy Marsden. It follows two friends who write intimate letters to one another across a lifetime. There will be limited seating in the auditorium with social distancing measures in place to help keep audiences safe as the pandemic continues.

Theatre Royal Windsor will also mount a socially distanced pantomime, set to run from 19 November to 10 January 2021.

In June it was revealed that Ian McKellen is set to play Hamlet in a new production at the venue, but further production details are still unconfirmed.