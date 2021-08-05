Mark Ravenhill and Hannah Price appointed new artistic directors of King's Head Theatre

Hannah Price and Mark Ravenhill have been unveiled as the new artistic directors of the King's Head Theatre.

The pair, who have both previously directed at the venue during their careers, will take over at the north London pub theatre from April 2022, with an intention to maintain a commitment to showcasing LGBTQ+ work whle also "celebrating all colours of the rainbow, as a home for a new wave of diverse queer theatre makers."

Having applied together, they said today: "Along with many others, we've reappraised our priorities over the last year of lockdown. With the disruption of theatre work and its devastating impact on both institutions and freelance workers, we felt that now was the time to roll up our sleeves and be part of the rebuilding of our industry.

"We want to produce work that is joyful, irreverent, colourful and queer and which allows us all to imagine a better future."

The pair first worked together in 2011, and developed the idea of Theatre Uncut (which was then developed by Price with Emma Callander). Ravenhill recently penned the book for The Boy in the Dress with the RSC.