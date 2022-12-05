Mandela the Musical – first look photos released

Telling the tale of the iconic political figure, the show runs from 29 November to 4 February 2023.

It is led by Michael Luwoye (Hamilton), who plays the role of Nelson Mandela, with Danielle Fiamanya (Frozen) as Winnie Mandela.

Featuring a book by Laiona Michelle, music and lyrics by Greg Dean Borowsky and Shaun Borowsky, Mandela is directed by Schele Williams.

Also appearing in the show are Gregory Armand as Vusi, Zion Battles as Bongani, Earl Carpenter as the Prime Minister, Stewart Clarke as the Warden, Hanna Dimtsu as Nomsa, Lerato Gwebu as Adelaide Tambo, Prudence Jezile as Praise Singer, Akmed Junior Khemalai as Walter Sisulu, Blue Makwana as Gugu, Kayleigh McKnight as Barbara, Posi Morakinyo as Thembi Mandela, Sneziey Msomi as Albertina Sisulu/Maki Mandela, Ryan O'Donnell as Joe Slovo, Adam Pearce as Kobus, Shiv Rabheru as Ahmed Kathrada, Will Richardson as Piet, Leanne Robinson as Zindzi Mandela, and Ntsikelelo Nicholas Vani as Oliver Tambo. Further casting to be announced.

The show will also be broadcast live as part of the Young Vic's streaming system. It has additional music and lyrics by Bongi Duma, with choreography by Gregory Maqoma, set design by Academy Award winner Hannah Beachler, costume designs by Fay Fullerton, sound design by Paul Gatehouse, lighting design by Jon Clark, orchestration by Sam Young and musical supervision by Benjamin Kwasi Burrell and casting by Pippa Ailion CDG and Natalie Gallacher CDG.

Completing the creative team are associate choreographer Dickson Mbi, assistant director Becca Chadder, associate set designer Debbie Duru, associate music director Sam Young and associate casting director Richard Johnston.