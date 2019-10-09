Mamma Mia! announces partnership with charity Target Ovarian Cancer

Mamma Mia! has announced a collaboration to raise funds for the charity Target Ovarian Cancer.

Creator and producer Judy Craymer said: "I've seen at first hand the devastation of this disease and the work of Target Ovarian Cancer is essential to save more lives. As the show has such a strong female audience and cast, I thought it would be an ideal collaboration for Mamma Mia! to work with Target Ovarian Cancer. We are delighted to be working together and to in some small way help to raise awareness."

Costume designer Elizabeth Emanuel – of Atelier Elizabeth – has exclusively designed a t-shirt featuring the image of a Mamma Mia! Dynamo for the musical to sell. Available in gold on black or silver on white, the t-shirt will come with a hangtag that shares the symptoms of ovarian cancer as a way of raising awareness about the disease.

The t-shirts are now available to purchase online, as well as at venues for the London, UK and international touring productions.

The partnership launch was attended by celebrities including Deborah Frances-White, Deborah Cornelius, Bridget Christie, Ingrid Tarrant and Sarah Greene, as well as creator and producer Craymer and the three current West End Dynamos – Mazz Murray, Ricky Butt and Kirsty Hoiles.

Ovarian cancer currently kills 11 women every day in the UK.