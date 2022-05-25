Maisie Smith to join Kevin Clifton in the cast of Strictly Ballroom The Musical

Exclusive: Maisie Smith (Eastenders) is set to make her musical theatre debut this year, joining Kevin Clifton (Singin' in the Rain) in the upcoming UK tour of Baz Luhrmann's Strictly Ballroom The Musical.

The duo previously won the Strictly Come Dancing 2019 special for Children In Need, with Smith returning to the main show the following year and becoming a finalist.

Check out our exclusive video with the two leads below:





Craig Revel Horwood, who is set to direct and co-choreograph the show, commented: "I'm delighted that the super talented Maisie Smith is joining Kevin Clifton on the Strictly Ballroom UK tour. I can't wait to see them dance together again. Expect some sexy moves, sizzling costumes and a simply sensational evening! I know that they'll both be FAB-U-LOUS!"

The musical, based on Luhrmann's 1992 film, follows an unlikely romance between Scott Hastings (Clifton) and Fran (Smith) set against the colourful backdrop of the Australian ballroom dancing scene. It features a book by Luhrmann and Craig Pearce and hit songs such as "Love is in the Air" and "Time After Time". The tour also promises new songs by artists including Sia, David Foster and Eddie Perfect.

Co-choreographed by Strictly Come Dancing's creative director Jason Gilkison, the production launches at Portsmouth's Kings Theatre on 26 September 2022, before visiting Bromley, Sunderland, Liverpool, Llandudno, Birmingham, Wimbledon, Darlington, Blackpool, Peterborough, Sheffield, Guildford, Ipswich, Reading, Cardiff, Plymouth, Truro, Wolverhampton, Southampton, Northampton, Hull, Canterbury, Southend, Bradford, Milton Keynes, Norwich, Bournemouth, York, Newcastle, Edinburgh, Aberdeen, Derry, Glasgow, Aylesbury, Nottingham, Salford, Leeds, and culminating in Bristol on 15 July 2023.

Smith is scheduled to remain with the production until 25 March 2023.

