Magic Mike Live to reopen in London in April 2021

Magic Mike Live has announced plans to reopen in April 2021.

The piece, co-produced by Channing Tatumn and based on the hit film franchise, will be reimagined to make it "safe for the cast, crew and the audience", given the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic last March.

In a fizzy twist, anyone booking by 31 December 2020 will receive complimentary Prosecco during the show for the booking period up to and including 27 June 2021.

Executive producer Vincent Marini said today: "We have been working to develop a show that prioritises the safety of our employees and guests but also manages to be as fun, electric and unexpected as ever. While it has been a creative challenge to make changes to the show we all love so much, we believe that the finished product, which we are first launching in Sydney next month, will bring a great deal of joy to London at a time when it is sorely needed. We're going to make the show's return to the Hippodrome – after 13 long months away – absolutely epic."

The piece is co-directed by Channing Tatum and Alison Faulk, with Luke Broadlick as associate director, and choreography by Alison Faulk, Teresa Espinosa and Luke Broadlick.

General management is by David Ian Productions. The production designer is Rachel O'Toole, with scenic design by Rob Bissinger and Anita LaScala (Arda Studio), costume design by Marina Toybina, lighting design by Philip Gladwell and video design by Luke Halls. Musical supervisor is Jack Rayner, with sound design by Nick Kourtides. Dreya Weber is aerial choreographer and aerial apparatus designer.

Tickets for the new dates go on sale on 4 December 2020.