Macbeth with Saoirse Ronan and James McArdle: in rehearsals at the Almeida

The Tragedy of Macbeth begins performances next month

The Tragedy of Macbeth cast
© Marc Brenner

Rehearsal images have been revealed for The Tragedy of Macbeth at the Almeida, starring Saoirse Ronan and James McArdle.

Saoirse Ronan, Maureen Hibbert, Valerie Lilley, Diane Fletcher
© Marc Brenner

Playing from 1 October, the piece also stars Michael Abubakar, Ross Anderson, Aoife Burke, Emun Elliott, Diane Fletcher, William Gaunt, Akiya Henry, Maureen Hibbert, Reuben Joseph, Gareth Kennerley, Valerie Lilley, Adam McNamara and Richard Rankin will also appear in the show, which begins previews at the start of next month.

The children will be played by Myles Grant, Jamie-Lee Martin, Henry Meredith, Dereke Oladele, Emet Yah Khai and K-ets Yah Khai.

Saoirse Ronan
© Marc Brenner

The piece is directed by Yaël Farber with design by Soutra Gilmour, costume by Joanna Scotcher, light by Tim Lutkin, sound by Peter Rice, composition by Tom Lane and movement by Emily Terndrup.

Saoirse Ronan and James McArdle
© Marc Brenner
Ross Anderson, Reuben Joseph and Richard Rankin
© Marc Brenner
Michael Abubakar and James McArdle
© Marc Brenner
Maureen Hibbert, Valerie Lilley, Diane Fletcher
© Marc Brenner
James McArdle
© Marc Brenner
James McArdle and Saoirse Ronan
© Marc Brenner
James McArdle and Ross Anderson
© Marc Brenner
Gareth Kennerley and William Gaunt
© Marc Brenner
Gareth Kennerley and Adam McNamara
© Marc Brenner
Emun Elliott
© Marc Brenner
Aoife Burke
© Marc Brenner
Akiya Henry and Saoirse Ronan
© Marc Brenner
