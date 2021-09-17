Macbeth with Saoirse Ronan and James McArdle: in rehearsals at the Almeida
The Tragedy of Macbeth begins performances next month
Rehearsal images have been revealed for The Tragedy of Macbeth at the Almeida, starring Saoirse Ronan and James McArdle.
Playing from 1 October, the piece also stars Michael Abubakar, Ross Anderson, Aoife Burke, Emun Elliott, Diane Fletcher, William Gaunt, Akiya Henry, Maureen Hibbert, Reuben Joseph, Gareth Kennerley, Valerie Lilley, Adam McNamara and Richard Rankin will also appear in the show, which begins previews at the start of next month.
The children will be played by Myles Grant, Jamie-Lee Martin, Henry Meredith, Dereke Oladele, Emet Yah Khai and K-ets Yah Khai.
The piece is directed by Yaël Farber with design by Soutra Gilmour, costume by Joanna Scotcher, light by Tim Lutkin, sound by Peter Rice, composition by Tom Lane and movement by Emily Terndrup.