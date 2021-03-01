Lynette Linton to direct My Name is Leon BBC series with casting announced

The Bush Theatre's artistic director Lynette Linton will helm a new BBC One series based on Kit de Waal's debut novel My Name is Leon.

Set in 1980s Birmingham, the piece follows a nine year-old mixed race boy Leon, who tries to reunite with his family after being separated from his brother.

Cole Martin (making his screen debut), leads a cast including Malachi Kirby (Small Axe), Monica Dolan (A Very English Scandal), Olivia Williams (Counterpart), Christopher Eccleston (The A Word), Poppy Lee Friar (In My Skin), and Lenny Henry (The Lord of the Rings).

Henry also executive produces alongside Angela Ferreira for Douglas Road Productions, Gub Neal and Edward Barlow for Ringside Studios, Mona Qureshi for the BBC.

A release date is to be revealed.