Love and Other Acts of Violence at the Donmar Warehouse – first look

Production images have been released for Cordelia Lynn's new play Love and Other Acts of Violence.

Tom Mothersdale (Him/Man), Abigail Weinstock (Her/Baba) and Richard Katz (Tatte) star, joined by Finley Glasgow, Daniel Lawson, Alexander Fitzgerald and Charlie Tumbridge.

Lynn's piece follows a young Jewish physicist and an activist poet who meet at a party and fall in love.

The show is directed by Elayce Ismail with design by Basia Bińkowska, lighting by Joshua Pharo, sound by Richard Hammarton, movement by Yarit Dor and casting by Anna Cooper.

The production runs to 27 November at the venue.

Richard Katz (Tatte)

© Helen Murray

Abigail Weinstock (Her/Baba), Tom Mothersdale (Him/Man)

© Helen Murray

Abigail Weinstock (Her/Baba), Tom Mothersdale (Him/Man)

© Helen Murray

Abigail Weinstock (Her/Baba), Tom Mothersdale (Him/Man)

© Helen Murray

Abigail Weinstock (Her/Baba), Tom Mothersdale (Him/Man)

© Helen Murray