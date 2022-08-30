Liz Kingsman's One-Woman Show to transfer to the West End

Liz Kingsman's One-Woman Show will transfer to the West End later this winter, it has been revealed.

Kingsman's hit piece, which had out-and-out raves when it was staged at the Soho Theatre, has just completed a run at the Edinburgh Festival.

The production will play a six-week season at a currently unconfirmed venue, with dates and full creative team to be announced.

The show bills itself as a "bold, irreverent, raw, moving and triumphant celebration of adjectives", adding "this blurb will nail down nothing."

Kingsman said today, "No one is more surprised than I am that the theatre community continue to take this prank at face value. In saying that, I am beyond excited to bring the show to London's West End. I don't know why I didn't think of it earlier."

Producers Wessex Grove's Emily Vaughan-Barratt and Benjamin Lowy commented, "We are delighted to be transferring Liz's extraordinary hit into the West End later this year. What she has created is the perfect show - it's hysterical, powerful and incredibly clever. She is undoubtedly a major force and one we are proud to be collaborating with."