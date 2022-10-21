Live at Lola's musical chat show to run in December

A new concert series will run at Lola's Underground Casino at The Hippodrome.

Greg Barnett will host the first event, with guest performers Christine Allado (The Prince of Egypt), Hadley Fraser (City of Angels), Isaac Hesketh (Legally Blonde) and Carly Mercedes Dyer (Anything Goes) all set to participate.

Featuring both conversation and performance, the evening will feature musical hits as well as pop, soul and jazz classics.

The Live at Lola's concert is set to take place before Overtures, the musical theatre singalong event running in the same venue.

The show runs on 8 December from 7pm, with tickets on sale now via the Live at Lola's channels.