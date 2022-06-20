The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe unveils West End cast

Casting has been announced for The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe in the West End as the show begins rehearsals

CS Lewis' 1950 novel has sold 85 million copies in 60 languages, and is one of the top ten best-selling books of all time. The story centres on Lucy, Edmund, Susan and Peter as they wave goodbye to wartime Britain and embark on the most magical of adventures in a frozen, faraway land where they meet Mr Tumnus the faun, talking beavers, Aslan (the noble king of Narnia) and the evil White Witch.

The show will open at the Gillian Lynne Theatre on 28 July (previews from 18 July), playing a strictly limited season until 8 January 2023. It is produced by the same team that recently picked up five Tony Awards for Company, which also ran in the West End in 2018.

It will star Samantha Womack as the White Witch, who is joined by Ammar Duffus as Peter, Shaka Kalokoh as Edmund, joined by Robyn Sinclair as Susan and newcomer Delainey Hayles as Lucy.

Other cast members reprising their roles are Scott Brooks (Mr Pope and Fox Trot), Rachel Dawson (Miss Chutney, Blue Badger and Spirit of the Moon), Oliver Grant (Mr Wilson, Schrodinger, Red Squirrel, Head Cruel, Aslan Puppeteer and resident director), Chris Jared (Aslan), Matthew James Hinchliffe (Mr Marsden, Mauve Mole and Music Captain), Shaun McCourt (Mr Granville, Jack Rabbit and Aslan Puppeteer), Christina Tedders (Mrs Beaver), Jez Unwin (Mr Tumnus) and Johnson Willis (Professor Kirk, Father Christmas, Wise Owl and White Mouse).

Joining the show for its London spell are Myla Carmen (swing), Jasmin Colangelo (swing/ dance captain), Julian Hoult (Mr Beaver), Ashlee Irish (swing), Sean Lopeman (Mr Brinkworth, March Hare, Aslan Puppeteer), Micha Richardson (Mrs Pevensie and Robin), Ciaran Roger (swing), and Charlotte-Kate Warren (Miss Gumley Warmly and Phoenix).

The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe is directed by Michael Fentiman based on the original production by Sally Cookson. You can read our review of the tour, which now transfers into London, here.

Joining Fentiman on the creative team are set and costume designer Tom Paris, composers Benji Bower and Barnaby Race, choreographer Shannelle 'Tali' Fergus, lighting designer Jack Knowles, sound designers Ian Dickinson and Gareth Tucker for Autograph, puppetry director Toby Olié, puppetry designer Max Humphries, aerial director Gwen Hales, illusionist Chris Fisher, music director Toby Higgins, casting director Will Burton CDG, fight director Jonathan Holby, wigs, hair and make-up designer Susanna Peretz, props supervisor Lizzie Frankl for Propworks, dramaturg Adam Peck and movement consultant Dan Canham.

