Lin-Manuel Miranda has made a lockdown playlist – you can listen to it here
The playlist features a mix of musical numbers, folk tunes and more
Lin-Manuel Miranda has released a special lockdown mix.
Feature both numbers from musicals (including the Pulitzer-winning A Strange Loop, Hamilton and Dave Malloy's Octet) and a variety of tracks from other influences, with artists including Lil Wayne, Sufjan Stevens and Fiona Apple. The playlist can be streamed on Spotify now.
The track list is also available below for anyone not on Spotify.
May 7, 2020
