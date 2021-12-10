Life of Pi extends West End run

The WhatsOnStage Award-winning Life of Pi has extended its West End run, it has been announced.

Based on Yann Martel's much-loved novel and adapted for the stage by Lolita Chakrabarti, the play follows a boy who goes on a magical journey after being stranded on a boat with a ferocious tiger.

The cast is led by Hiran Abeysekera in the central role of Pi, alongside Mina Anwar as Ma, Nicholas Khan as Father, Payal Mistry as Rani, Tom Espiner as Father Martin and Commmander Grant-Jones, Raj Ghatak as Mamaji and Pandit-Ji, Syreeta Kumar as Mrs Biology Kumar and Zaida Khan, David K S Tse as Mr Okamoto, Kirsten Foster as Lulu Chen, Habib Nasib Nader as Cook and Voice of Tiger.

The show has now extended through to 29 May 2022, with 70,000 further tickets available. Producer Simon Friend said: "I am absolutely thrilled with the rapturous reception that the West End premiere of Life of Pi has had at Wyndham's Theatre, and I'm delighted that audiences will be able to come and enjoy this very special show in the new year."

You can watch a trailer here:

They are joined by Fred Davis (Tiger Head), Daisy Franks (Tiger Heart), Romina Hytten (Tiger Heart), Tom Larkin (Tiger Head), Scarlet Wilderink (Tiger Heart), and Tom Stacy (Tiger Hind). Nuwan Hugh Perera is Pi alternate, and the understudies are Alex Chang and Deeivya Meir.

The piece has direction by Max Webster, with the creative team also featuring set and costume designer Tim Hatley, puppet and movement director Finn Caldwell, puppet designers Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell, video designer Andrzej Goulding, lighting designer Tim Lutkin, sound designer Carolyn Downing, composer Andrew T Mackay, dramaturgist Jack Bradley, casting director Polly Jerrold, associate director Hannah Banister, associate set designer Ross Edwards, costume supervisor Sabrina Cuniberto and props supervisor Ryan O'Connor.