Lemons, Lemons, Lemons, Lemons, Lemons with Aidan Turner and Jenna Coleman to run in the West End, Manchester and Brighton

Sam Steiner's celebrated two-hander Lemons, Lemons, Lemons, Lemons, Lemons is set to return to the stage in a major revival.

When it was first seen on the stage in 2015, the one-act piece was described as "bright, light and sharp - a rom-com with smarts". It follows a couple existing in a world where individuals are only allowed to say 140 words a day.

Set to appear in the romantic comedy will be WhatsOnStage Award winner Aidan Turner (Poldark, The Lieutenant of Inishmore) alongside Jenna Coleman (All My Sons, Victoria)

Steiner said today: "Writing Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons taught me how to be a playwright. The opportunity to revisit and grow the play all these years later and bring it to a larger audience with Josie Rourke, Aidan Turner, Jenna Coleman and an alarmingly inspiring creative team is thrilling and confounding in equal measure. I hope it speaks to now in a way that I couldn't have predicted then. And I hope to keep learning."

Playing in the West End at the Harold Pinter Theatre (18 January to 18 March 2023), the new revival will then visit Manchester Opera House (21 to 25 March) and Theatre Royal Brighton (28 March to 1 April). Tickets go on sale at midday.

Watch the trailer here:



Josie Rourke (City of Angels, As You Like It) will direct the production, while the creative team will feature designer Robert Jones, lighting design Aideen Malone, movement director Annie-Lunnette Deakin-Foster and associate costume designer Kinnetia Isidore. Further creatives are to be announced.

Rourke added: "I'm thrilled to be working with these electric actors on this brilliant play. I feel we are in a moment where - however indirectly - theatre might help us digest how we lived and changed through the extremes of the past few years. Sam's play finds the humanity in how people and couples work through extreme situations. There is the potential for great joy, fun, reflection and healing in that."