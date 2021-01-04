Lego fan builds Wicked set as part of ongoing series

Last year we reported on a major theatre builder who built Lego versions of major Broadway sets.

Now Henry Lee is back with a special version of Wicked, the long-running fan favourite which currently has its run halted by the pandemic.

Lee, currently based at Western Michigan University, created a new series of miniature replicas of iconic stage shows, from Soutra Gilmour's new version of Evita from 2019 through to classics such as Eugene Lee's original 1979 Sweeney Todd.

Wicked is set to return to the Apollo Victoria as soon as feasible.

Lee's next project is set to be the recent award-winning revival of Company, which ran in the West End and briefly on Broadway!