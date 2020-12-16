Kinky Boots to be streamed worldwide on YouTube this weekend

The West End production of Kinky Boots will be streamed on YouTube from Friday.

Based on the hit 2005 film with a screenplay by Tim Firth, the musical garnered positive reviews when it first opened at the Adelphi Theatre. It has music and lyrics by Cyndi Lauper and a book by Harvey Fierstein.The piece tells the story of Price, who inherits a suffering shoe factory. Following a meeting with drag queen Lola, Price starts embracing a more flamboyant business model.

Appearing in the piece are Killian Donnelly (set to star in The Phantom of the Opera when it returns to the West End next year) as well as award-winner Matt Henry.

First opening on Broadway in 2012, with direction and choreography by Jerry Mitchell, Kinky Boots earned 13 Tony Award nominations, winning six including Best Musical and Best Score. It has musical supervision, orchestration and arrangements by Stephen Oremus, with the cast also featuring Natalie McQueen, Sean Needham, Cordelia Farnworth and Antony Reed.

As part of The Shows Must Go On! YouTube channel, the musical will be available from Friday at 7pm GMT for 48 hours. It will be available worldwide – excluding Japan and Australia.

Tune back in here to watch – though if you do please donate to a theatre charity of your choice.





Watch clips from the production here: