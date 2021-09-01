Clare Perkins to star in Zadie Smith's debut play at the Kiln Theatre

The Wife of Willsden

(© Michael Wharley)

Initial casting has been revealed for hit author Zadie Smith's debut play The Wife of Willesden, with new dates for the production now confirmed.

Clare Perkins (Emilia) will star in the show as Alvita, with further casting to be revealed. The piece has designed by Robert Jones, lighting design by Guy Hoare, composition and sound design by Ben and Max Ringham, associate costume design by Kinnetia Isidore, casting by Julia Horan CDG, movement direction by Celise Hicks, fight direction by Kev McCurdy, dialect and voice coach Hazel Holder, as well as associate director Hannah Hauer-King.

Indhu Rubasingham, who directs the show, said today, "I’m thrilled to announce new dates for The Wife of Willesden. For the past 18 months, the amazing freelance creative team and I have been working on redesigning and reimagining the Kiln auditorium, transporting Zadie’s larger than life characters to the Sir Colin Campbell pub. It’s going to be the perfect place for you to spend a joyous, celebratory winter’s evening with the fantastic Clare Perkins who will lead the cast as Alvita, the formidable Wife of Willesden.”

The show plays from 11 November to 24 December 2021.