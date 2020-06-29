Kerry Ellis, Alice Fearn and Jon Robyns to take part in musical drive-in concerts

West End stars will perform in a musical drive-in this summer.

Kerry Ellis (Wicked; We Will Rock You), Alice Fearn (Wicked; Come From Away) and Jon Robyns (Les Misérables; Hamilton) will each star in the outdoor concerts, produced by the team behind West End Brunch, which kick off on 25 July.

Performers will be live on stage and then beamed up onto large screens in front of assembled vehicles, with sound played through car FM radios. There will also be a designated space next to each vehicle for audiences to relax and enjoy the open air throughout the concert.

To adhere to social distancing rules, tickets will be scanned through windows, all purchases of food and drink will be contactless and delivered directly to cars.

The drive-ins will take place at Brent Cross Shopping Centre from Saturday 25 July until late August. Earlier today, Six the Musical announced it would be providing drive-in performances across the country this summer.