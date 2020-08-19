Trailer for Kenneth Branagh's new Poirot film released with Dawn French, Jennifer Saunders, Letitia Wright and more

The first trailer for the new Disney film Death on the Nile, directed by and starring Kenneth Branagh, has been released.

A follow-up to the hit Murder on the Orient Express, the film is based on Agatha Christie's iconic thriller starring the legendary detective Hercule Poirot.

Branagh will reprise his role as Poirot in the piece, and will be joined by the likes of Jennifer Saunders, Dawn French, Sophie Okonedo, Letitia Wright, Ali Fazal, Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Russell Brand, Rose Leslie and Emma Mackey in the cast.

Wright was recently on stage in The Convert at the Young Vic, while Bateman was due to take on the role of Coriolanus when the pandemic interrupted the Sheffield run. Saunders has also had her stage runs hindered, with London runs of both Sister Act and Blithe Spirit cancelled by the virus.

Christie adapted the original novel into a stage play under the title Hidden Horizon, rechristening it Murder on the Nile for West End and Broadway runs in 1946. Christie's The Mousetrap has already confirmed it intends to recommence socially distanced performances in October.

It was previously brought to the silver screen in 1978, with Maggie Smith, Bette Davis, Mia Farrow, Angela Lansbury and David Niven in the cast.